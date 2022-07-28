Ticker
Dublin to appoint two new data privacy commissioners
By EUobserver
The Irish government announced on Wednesday it will appoint two extra commissioners to the country's Data Protection Commission, Reuters reports. The move is significant because most major Big Tech platforms — Alphabet (ie Google), Meta (ie Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), Apple, Microsoft, and Twitter — are based in Ireland. The country hosts the US multinationals for tax reasons, but also, critics say, for its slow and light-touch data privacy regulation.