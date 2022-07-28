By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron hosts Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks in Paris on Thursday, despite criticism the invitation is inappropriate four years after the murder by Saudi agents of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, AFP reported. Energy concerns will dominate the agenda as fears over power shortages rise. It is the prince's (referred to as MBS) first trip to the EU since the murder of Khashoggi.