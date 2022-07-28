Ticker
Ukraine grain exports 'could resume within days'
By EUobserver
Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday unveiled a centre in Istanbul to oversee the export of Ukrainian grain, after a UN deal last week between Russia and Ukraine. The first shipment is expected to depart from Black Sea ports within days. The joint coordination centre (JCC) will oversee departures from three Ukrainian ports, with ships circumventing mines, and will conduct inspections of incoming ships for weapons, Reuters reported.