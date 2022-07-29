Ticker
Estonia blocks student visas, residence permits to Russians
By EUobserver
Estonia announced on Thursday that Russian citizens will no longer enjoy visas or residence permits to study in the country, Reuters reported. The country's foreign ministry will also stop granting short-term work authorisations to Russians and other citizens allied with Belarus with a visa from another EU member state. "The continuation of sanctions against Russia is essential to ensuring relentless pressure on the country," said foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu.