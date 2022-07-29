Friday

29th Jul 2022

Orbán booed in Vienna over racist speech

By

Dozens of protestors booed Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán on Thursday in Vienna for his racist speech over the weekend, which saw a strong rebuke from Washington. Orbán, meeting with Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer during a one-day visit, defended his comments against creating "peoples of mixed-race", saying they represented a "cultural, civilisational standpoint". "It happens sometimes that I speak in a way that can be misunderstood," Orbán told reporters.

Lisbeth Kirk

