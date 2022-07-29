By EUobserver

Dozens of protestors booed Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán on Thursday in Vienna for his racist speech over the weekend, which saw a strong rebuke from Washington. Orbán, meeting with Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer during a one-day visit, defended his comments against creating "peoples of mixed-race", saying they represented a "cultural, civilisational standpoint". "It happens sometimes that I speak in a way that can be misunderstood," Orbán told reporters.