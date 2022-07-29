By EUobserver

Italian right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini's ties with Russia came under scrutiny again Thursday following questions about what led to the collapse of prime minister Mario Draghi's government, AFP reports. La Stampa newspaper revealed that a Russian diplomat met Salvini's aide in May, and asked if any of the ministers from Salvini's League party intended to resign. The League pulled out of the government last week, along with other parties.