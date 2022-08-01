By EUobserver

Spain reported its second monkeypox-related death on Saturday, after recording the first casualty on Friday. Only five deaths had been reported worldwide as of 22 July, all in the African region. But Brazil reported the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent last Friday. Spain is one of the world's worst-hit countries, with 4,298 people infected. The World Health Organization recently declared monkeypox a global health emergency.