Tuesday

2nd Aug 2022

Ticker

German finance minister calls to keep nuclear plants running

By

Germany should stop using gas to produce electricity, finance minister Christian Lindner said on Sunday, news agency DPA reported. "We have to work on avoiding an electricity crisis on top of the gas crisis," Lindner said. Germany could continue using "safe and climate-friendly nuclear plants" to produce energy until 2024 if necessary, he argued. Nevertheless, economy minister Robert Habeck said such a move could trigger a "crisis" and "blackouts."

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

Three problems with the EU's 'Global Gateway' to Africa

The EU's investment package for development, the so-called 'Global Gateway', which Ursula von der Leyen described as the "future of the EU's development cooperation", seems fixated on boosting private sector investments in energy, infrastructure and climate-smart solutions in Africa.

Podcast

Bianca's story revisited

Europeans howl in outrage about US backsliding on abortion rights — but they don't exactly have their own house in order. Take the case of Bianca. She's a Romanian.

News in Brief

  1. Spain reports two monkeypox-related deaths
  2. Austria appalled by suicide of pro-vaccination doctor
  3. German finance minister calls to keep nuclear plants running
  4. UK to list property held by foreign firms
  5. Spain backs North Macedonia's EU membership
  6. Swiss would follow EU on potential China sanctions
  7. Russia cuts gas supplies to Latvia
  8. Salvini under scrutiny over Russia tie to Draghi collapse

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Latest News

  1. Orbán's 'racist' speech condemned, after week's delay
  2. Ethnic clashes on Kosovo-Serb border cause EU alarm
  3. First Ukraine grain ship leaves Odessa port
  4. Three problems with the EU's 'Global Gateway' to Africa
  5. Bianca's story revisited
  6. US and EU sanctions 'crippling' Russia, Yale study finds
  7. What is China up to with its new 'Global Security Initiative'?
  8. Russia cuts Nord Stream 1 gas to 20% capacity

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us