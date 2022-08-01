By EUobserver

Germany should stop using gas to produce electricity, finance minister Christian Lindner said on Sunday, news agency DPA reported. "We have to work on avoiding an electricity crisis on top of the gas crisis," Lindner said. Germany could continue using "safe and climate-friendly nuclear plants" to produce energy until 2024 if necessary, he argued. Nevertheless, economy minister Robert Habeck said such a move could trigger a "crisis" and "blackouts."