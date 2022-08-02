By EUobserver

Switzerland would match EU sanctions on China imposed in the wake of any potential attack on Taiwan, a senior Swiss official has said. "I strongly believe that we would adopt such sanctions," Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch, in charge of sanctions implementation, told Neue Zuercher Zeitung Saturday. Her office had "no indication that there are many assets of sanctioned persons that have not yet been found" in Switzerland, referring to Russia asset-freezes.