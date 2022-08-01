By EUobserver

Austrian leaders have appealed for an end to anti-vax hatred following the suicide of a well-known doctor, Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, who became vilified by the movement during the pandemic. "Hatred against people is inexcusable. This hatred must finally stop," health minister Johannes Rauch said Saturday, Reuters reports, after Kellermayr's body was found with a suicide note. "Hate and intolerance have no place in our Austria," president Alexander Van der Bellen said.