By EUobserver

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said his country fully supports North Macedonia's integration into the EU, AP reported. Sanchez held talks Sunday with North Macedonian prime minister Dimitar Kovachevski in the capital of Skopje, ahead of the last stop on his Western Balkan tour, visiting Albania on Monday. "We are more united now than ever before. You can count on me on your European perspective," Sánchez said.