By EUobserver

Applications to study at Irish universities from EU students has more than tripled since the Brexit referendum, the Irish Independent reported. After the 2016 UK referendum, there were 1,934 applications from EU states in 2017. That had reached 6,383 in 2022, with the upward trend accelerating since 2020/21 — the year the UK formally left the EU. Irish universities teach in the English language.