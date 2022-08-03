Ticker
France, Spain, Italy: Big Tech should pay for EU infrastructure
By EUobserver
France, Italy and Spain are urging the EU Commission to introduce legislation that Big Tech firms partly finance telecoms infrastructure in the EU, Reuters revealed Monday. EU regulators said in May they were analysing whether tech giants Alphabet (Google), Meta and Netflix should also pay costs of upgrading telecoms networks. The three governments said in a letter that the six largest content providers accounted for 55 percent of internet traffic.