Tuesday

2nd Aug 2022

Ticker

France, Spain, Italy: Big Tech should pay for EU infrastructure

By

France, Italy and Spain are urging the EU Commission to introduce legislation that Big Tech firms partly finance telecoms infrastructure in the EU, Reuters revealed Monday. EU regulators said in May they were analysing whether tech giants Alphabet (Google), Meta and Netflix should also pay costs of upgrading telecoms networks. The three governments said in a letter that the six largest content providers accounted for 55 percent of internet traffic.

UN chief warns of 'nuclear annihilation' by mistake

Nuclear stockpiles have been reduced since the Cold War — but the risk of using nuclear weapons remains high, amid conflicts and tensions between nuclear powers in Ukraine, Korean peninsula and Middle East.

Opinion

Three problems with the EU's 'Global Gateway' to Africa

The EU's investment package for development, the so-called 'Global Gateway', which Ursula von der Leyen described as the "future of the EU's development cooperation", seems fixated on boosting private sector investments in energy, infrastructure and climate-smart solutions in Africa.

