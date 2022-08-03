Wednesday

3rd Aug 2022

Ticker

Bulgarian president calls snap election for 2 October

By

Bulgarian president Rumen Radev has set 2 October as the date for the country's fourth parliamentary election in less than two years. Anti-corruption and reformist prime minister Kiril Petkov's coalition government collapsed in June, and efforts to secure a new majority failed, Reuters reports. Radev appointed former labour minister Galab Donev to lead a caretaker government as Bulgaria is facing surging inflation, and doubts over gas supplies from Russia.

UN: 10 million fled Ukraine since war began

The escalation of the war in Ukraine has forced more than 10 million people from Ukraine to cross the border into neighbouring countries since late February, the UN reported.

Opinion

One idea to tackle Big Energy's big profits

A new idea, besides a windfall tax on polluting Big Energy giants, is to make them invest their profits in their own sustainable futures. After all, these companies have a large 'sustainability debt' and extraordinary transition costs awaiting them.

Column

Global hunger crisis requires more than just the Odessa deal

International donors are playing hide and seek. Instead of stepping up their assistance programmes, richer nations are cutting overseas aid, or reallocating funds from other parts of the world towards the Ukraine crisis.

UN chief warns of 'nuclear annihilation' by mistake

Nuclear stockpiles have been reduced since the Cold War — but the risk of using nuclear weapons remains high, amid conflicts and tensions between nuclear powers in Ukraine, Korean peninsula and Middle East.

News in Brief

  1. France records 2,171 monkeypox cases as it rolls out vaccine
  2. Spain sets limits on air-conditioning and heating
  3. CDU leader pulls out of right-wing US-German political forum
  4. Orbán meets Trump ahead of US conservative event
  5. Rutte becomes longest-serving Dutch premier
  6. Moldova's ex-president calls for snap elections
  7. Russia designates Ukraine's Azov regiment a terrorist group
  8. Pope may meet 'pro-war' Russian Orthodox patriarch Kirill

