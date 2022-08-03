Ticker
Bulgarian president calls snap election for 2 October
By EUobserver
Bulgarian president Rumen Radev has set 2 October as the date for the country's fourth parliamentary election in less than two years. Anti-corruption and reformist prime minister Kiril Petkov's coalition government collapsed in June, and efforts to secure a new majority failed, Reuters reports. Radev appointed former labour minister Galab Donev to lead a caretaker government as Bulgaria is facing surging inflation, and doubts over gas supplies from Russia.