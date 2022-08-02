By EUobserver

Russia has introduced an entry ban against 39 UK politicians, officials, business people and journalists for supporting the "demonisation" of the country, Reuters reports. The ban includes Labour party leader Keir Starmer, former prime minister David Cameron, and TV personality Piers Morgan. More than 200 other Britons have already banned by Moscow. The sanctions are largely symbolic, with those on the list unlikely to visit Russia in the forseeable future.