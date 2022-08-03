Ticker
Russia designates Ukraine's Azov regiment a terrorist group
By EUobserver
Russia's top court on Tuesday designated Ukraine's Azov regiment as a terrorist group, Reuters reported. It paves the way for captured Azov soldiers to be tried under anti-terror laws and be jailed for up to 20 years. The Azov regiment, which has ultra-nationalist roots, has been one of the most prominent Ukrainian military groups. It said that Russia was looking for new justifications for war crimes with the ruling.