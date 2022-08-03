Ticker
Orbán meets Trump ahead of US conservative event
By EUobserver
Former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday met with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán ahead of a US conservative event. Trump wrote in a post on his social networking platform Truth Social that he and Orbán "discussed many interesting topics" and celebrated the Hungarian premier's election victory in April, according to The Hill. Orbán is set to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas this weekend.