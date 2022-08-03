By EUobserver

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) opposition leader Friedrich Merz dropped out of the right-wing "Transatlantic Forum" following criticism of the guest list, which includes a gun lobbyist, members of the German far-right, and Trump ally Lindsay Graham, Deutsche Welle reported. The event was due to be hosted by the German state of Baden Wurttemberg, which later pulled out saying some speakers showed "close proximity" to the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD).