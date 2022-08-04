By EUobserver

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine carry a warning of the possibility of two types of heart inflammation, Reuters reported. The heart conditions — myocarditis and pericarditis — should be listed as new side effects for the vaccine, Nuvaxovid, based on a small number of reported cases. Novavaxsaid no concerns about heart inflammations were raised during the clinical trials and that more data would be gathered.