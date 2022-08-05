Friday

5th Aug 2022

Ticker

Report: Putin's ex-wife has homes in Biarritz, Malaga, Davos

By

Russian president Vladimir Putin's ex-wife, Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, and her husband have a house in Biarritz, France, two flats in Malaga, Spain, and one apartment in Davos, Switzerland, according to associates of the jailed Alexei Navalny, Polish media reported. The villa in France was bought for €5.3m in 2013. One flat in Malaga cost her €790,000 and the other one €1.4m. The flat in Davos was purchased for €3.6m in 2014.

