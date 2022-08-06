Ticker
EU on track to reach gas-storage November target
By EUobserver
EU member states are expected to have their gas-storage facilities filled at 80 percent of capacity by 1 November, as the bloc prepares for possible further disruptions and peak demand during the winter, Reuters reported. European gas storage facilities were 70.54 percent full earlier this week, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe released on Thursday. This level was higher than the five-year average of 70.32 per cent.