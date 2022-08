By EUobserver

Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu has called on the EU to impose a ban on travel visas for Russian citizens in order to further isolate Russia, Bloomberg reported. He raised the issue during a three-day trip to Ukraine when he met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. The EU-wide visa ban should be part of the sixth round of sanctions imposed on Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reinsalu said.