Ticker
Nato in talks to increase weapon deliveries to Ukraine
By EUobserver
Nato members are discussing with defence companies boosting weapons supplies to Ukraine, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "We're now working closely with the defence industry to produce more and to deliver more of different types of ammunition, weapons and capabilities," he said. Stoltenberg added the war in Ukraine was the most dangerous period for Europe since World War II and Russia must not be allowed to win.