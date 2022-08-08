Ticker
Amnesty regrets 'distress' caused by Ukraine report
By EUobserver
Amnesty International apologised on Sunday for "distress and anger" caused by a report released on Thursday which stated that the presence of Ukrainian troops in residential areas heightened risks to civilians during Russia's invasion. Ukrainian army officials said they try to evacuate civilians from front-line areas. In an email to Reuters Amnesty said it had found Ukrainian forces next to civilian residences in 19 towns and villages it visited.