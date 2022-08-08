By EUobserver

Afghan nationals who had worked for the German government are being prevented by the Taliban from fleeing the country, report German media outlets. News magazine Der Spiegel on Sunday said an emergency plan by the German government to evacuate thousands of former local staff of German institutions had stalled. It said Berlin had wanted to evacuate 7,700 people between July and mid-September. However, only 1,044 Afghans were evacuated in July.