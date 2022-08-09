Ticker
EU set for clash over rules on political adverts
By EUobserver
The Financial Times newspaper reports EU rules being discussed on political advertising are to create tensions between the European Parliament and the European Commission. The paper cites European Commission vice-president Věra Jourová as saying she rejected parliament's desire to impose a total ban on personally targeted online political advertising, also known as microtargetting. "If we ban microtargeting, the marketing method will not be possible to use," she said.