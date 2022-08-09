Ticker
Trade embargo on China would cost Germany dear
By EUobserver
Loss of trade with China would cost Germany six times more than Brexit, according to a study by Germany's Ifo institute. Germany's automotive sector would lose 8.47 percent of its value and its mechanical engineering segment would lose 4.34 percent. The warning comes amid a potential confrontation with Beijing over Taiwan, with the EU having promised harsh, Russia-type sanctions against China if it invaded its Western-allied neighbour.