By EUobserver

Portugal is causing distress for its British residents after failing to issue new ID cards giving them access to services in the wake of Brexit. "The seriousness [of not having the card] ... cannot be underestimated, it has paralysed and damaged UK nationals ... emotionally, physically and financially," Tig James, co-president of the British in Portugal NGO, told Reuters. Some 35,000 Brits lived in Portugal in 2019.