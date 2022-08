By EUobserver

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has denied knowing that his own intelligence service tapped his main political opponent's telephone. "What was done may have been in accordance with the letter of the law, but it was wrong," Mitsotakis said in a special TV address Monday. "I did not know and obviously I would never have allowed it," he added, saying: "In our democracy shadows cannot be allowed to exist".