Hungary sends ex-commissioner to plead for EU money

Hungary's regional development minister and ex-EU commissioner is giving "personal" guarantees to EU officials that Budapest is in compliance with EU criteria for disbursing post-pandemic aid. "We make enough institutional changes [and] because I'm the chief negotiator I can give personal safeguards for that", Tibor Navracsics told The Guardian after being sent to Brussels to negotiate a deal. The money was frozen due to Hungarian abuse of rule of law.

Almost two-thirds of Europe in danger of drought

Data released by the European Drought Observatory show 60 percent of Europe and the United Kingdom is currently in a state of drought, with farming, homes and industry being affected. Drought conditions have also led to an increase in wildfires.

EU hopeful of Iran nuclear deal

A possible deal to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear pact is within reach, says the European Union. Washington backs the final proposals, but Tehran remains cautious.

UN chief demands access to nuclear plant after new attack

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Monday for international inspectors to be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over the shelling of Europe's largest atomic plant over the weekend.

Greek PM embroiled in spyware scandal

Greece has become embroiled in a wiretapping scandal that led to the resignation of its intelligence chief as well as the Greek prime minister's top aide.

