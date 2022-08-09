By EUobserver

Hungary's regional development minister and ex-EU commissioner is giving "personal" guarantees to EU officials that Budapest is in compliance with EU criteria for disbursing post-pandemic aid. "We make enough institutional changes [and] because I'm the chief negotiator I can give personal safeguards for that", Tibor Navracsics told The Guardian after being sent to Brussels to negotiate a deal. The money was frozen due to Hungarian abuse of rule of law.