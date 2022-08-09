By EUobserver

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden are to deepen military cooperation to counter Russia's vaulting aggression in the Baltic Sea region, their defence ministers said at a meeting in Malmö, Sweden, Monday. "The Sund Strait region, which is the entrance to the Baltic Sea, is strategically important for Sweden, Denmark, and Norway in case of a crisis or a war," Swedish defence minister Peter Hultqvist said. Sweden is also joining Nato.