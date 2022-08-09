Ticker
Nordic states join forces to deter Russia in Baltic
By EUobserver
Denmark, Norway, and Sweden are to deepen military cooperation to counter Russia's vaulting aggression in the Baltic Sea region, their defence ministers said at a meeting in Malmö, Sweden, Monday. "The Sund Strait region, which is the entrance to the Baltic Sea, is strategically important for Sweden, Denmark, and Norway in case of a crisis or a war," Swedish defence minister Peter Hultqvist said. Sweden is also joining Nato.