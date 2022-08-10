By EUobserver

The US administration under president Joe Biden on Monday pledged some $1bn in additional weapons for Ukraine, its largest direct shipment to date. The new US aide includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, mortar systems, 1,000 Javelin and hundreds of AT4 anti-armor systems, as well as other equipment. In total, the US has now committed approximately $9.8bn in security assistance to Ukraine.