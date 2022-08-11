By EUobserver

Russian oil flows via the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia stopped last Thursday, the countries said Tuesday. Russian firm Transneft blamed Ukraine and EU sanctions for the outage, saying Ukraine had returned its July gas transit-fee citing European restrictions. The EU is phasing out Russian oil purchases by the end of the year, but Hungary, an EU sanctions-critic, had a derogation from the ban.