By EUobserver

Turkey has resumed gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, in an area criss-crossed by competing Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot territorial claims. But its drillship, the Abdullhamid Han, which sailed Tuesday, will stay in Turkish-only waters, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said. "The survey and drilling work we are conducting in the Mediterranean are within our sovereign territory. We do not need to receive permission or consent from anyone," he said.