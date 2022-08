By EUobserver

An EU accord to reduce gas consumption by 15 percent from August to March next year due to Russia-war linked cut-offs entered into force Tuesday, with Germany saying the move could also help stabilise prices. "If all countries in Europe save gas, this can stabilise the price so to speak, maybe even reduce it," the president of Germany's gas network regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, Klaus Mueller said, Reuters reports.