By EUobserver

A dispute between Lithuania and Russia over freight-rail transit to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad risks flaring up again, after the Kaliningrad governor said EU-agreed quotas of some 500,000 tonnes/year of goods allowed to be moved despite Russia sanctions had already been reached. "We've already exhausted the limits set by Europeans for the transportation of goods by rail: for instance, certain kinds of iron, steel," Anton Alikhanov said, Reuters reports.