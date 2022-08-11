By EUobserver

Italian far-right politician Giorgia Meloni told Italian, French, and Spanish press Wednesday that "the Italian right has handed fascism over to history for decades now" and that "we fiercely oppose any anti-democratic drift" in Italy. Meloni, who tops polls to become prime minister in September, used to be a self-avowed fascist, but blamed left-wing media for caricaturing her. Disgraced Italian ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is running to be a senator.