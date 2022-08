By EUobserver

Greece will be more free to spend its own money and borrow on markets after exiting an "enhanced surveillance framework" on 20 August imposed by international creditors in 2018 after three bailouts worth €260bn. "A difficult chapter for our country comes to a close," Greek finance minister Christos Staikouras said. "Greece returns to a European normality and will no longer be an exception in the euro zone," he added.