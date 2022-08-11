By EUobserver

Ambitions to ship between 2m and 5m tonnes of grain out of Ukraine each month via a safe corridor for international shipping were "achievable", the UN has said. "We're expecting to see a big uptick in applications for transit," from shipping firms, senior UN official Frederick Kenney said in Istanbul Wednesday, Reuters reports. Some 12 ships have so far sailed from Ukraine under a Turkish-brokered deal between Ukraine and Russia.