Ticker
Another migrant tragedy claims 50 lives in Greek waters
By EUobserver
Some 50 people are feared to have drowned after a boat carrying 80 migrants from Turkey capsized in stormy weather off the coast of Greece Wednesday. "Protecting human life is a daily concern and our absolute priority," Greek shipping minister Ioannis Plakiotakis said, The Guardian reports, amid ongoing coastguard efforts to seek survivors. Greece has been widely accused of illegal pushbacks of migrant boats, endangering lives, in the past.