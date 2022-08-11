By EUobserver

Ukrainian officials says Russia launched 120 'Grad' rockets at an area around the town of Nikopol overnight killing three people and wounding seven, reports Reuters. "The enemy is concentrating its efforts on establishing full control over the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions," said Ukraine's General Staff, in a report issued on Thursday. It noted more 60 settlements and military targets had been targeted by the Russians.