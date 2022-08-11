Thursday

11th Aug 2022

Ticker

Sweden overtakes France as EU's top power exporter

By

Sweden overtook France as the biggest net exporter of power in Europe during the first half of this year, as France shifted from a net exporter to a net importer of energy, amid structural problems in its nuclear sector. Sweden exported 16 terawatt hours (TWh), energy data analyst EnAppSys found. In addition to France, Norway also saw its renewable hydro-generation reduced as a prolonged drought reduced water-reservoir levels.

Opinion

Only Western unity can stop Iran hostage-diplomacy

The Belgian parliament's recent decision to ratify its prisoner-exchange treaty with Iran is a grave mistake, and one which exemplifies the many downfalls of dealing with Iran's human-rights abuses on a case-by-case basis.

Opinion

Russia puts EU in nuclear-energy paradox

There's unprecedented international anxiety about the safety of Ukraine's nuclear reactors, but many European countries are also turning to nuclear power to secure energy supplies.

