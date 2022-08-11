Ticker
Sweden overtakes France as EU's top power exporter
By EUobserver
Sweden overtook France as the biggest net exporter of power in Europe during the first half of this year, as France shifted from a net exporter to a net importer of energy, amid structural problems in its nuclear sector. Sweden exported 16 terawatt hours (TWh), energy data analyst EnAppSys found. In addition to France, Norway also saw its renewable hydro-generation reduced as a prolonged drought reduced water-reservoir levels.