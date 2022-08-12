By EUobserver

Russian oil production has fallen by less than 3 percent since the invasion of Ukraine, with western energy sanctions having only a "limited" effect, the International Energy Agency has found, as flows are rerouted to India and China. In its latest monthly report, the agency said Russia's oil production in July was 310,000 barrels a day below prewar levels, while total oil exports were down by 580,000 barrels a day.