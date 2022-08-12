By EUobserver

Ukraine is calling on US president Joe Biden's administration to sanction all Russian private banks to help end president Vladimir Putin's ability to wage war, according to Kyiv's envoy to Washington. President Volodymyr Zelensky's government wants the US to add a couple of banks per week to its list of sanctioned financial institutions, according to ambassador Oksana Markarova, who conveyed the request to the US Treasury Department.