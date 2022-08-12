Friday

12th Aug 2022

Ukraine urges US to sanction all Russian banks

Ukraine is calling on US president Joe Biden's administration to sanction all Russian private banks to help end president Vladimir Putin's ability to wage war, according to Kyiv's envoy to Washington. President Volodymyr Zelensky's government wants the US to add a couple of banks per week to its list of sanctioned financial institutions, according to ambassador Oksana Markarova, who conveyed the request to the US Treasury Department.

Sweden to extradite man wanted by Turkey

The Swedish government has agreed to extradite a Turkish citizen with Kurdish roots wanted for credit card fraud to Turkey, amid the backdrop of Turkey's Nato threat.

Opinion

EU must beware Beijing's new charm offensive

The EU needs to be clear eyed about China's new diplomatic charm offensive, as it's more likely driven by short-term necessity than any fundamental policy re-assessment.

Estonia and Latvia sever China club ties

Beijing's club was meant to forge stronger European relations. Lithuania left it last year. Now Estonia and Latvia have also decided to walk over Chinese bullying.

