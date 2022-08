By EUobserver

EU leaders condemned over the weekend the stabbing attack on British author Salman Rushdie in New York state, with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell calling it "despicable". French president Emmanuel Macron said: "[Rushdie] has just been the victim of a cowardly attack by the forces of hatred and barbarism. His fight is our fight; it is universal", while UK PM Boris Johnson said he was "appalled" by the attack.