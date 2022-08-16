By EUobserver

Russian soldiers shooting at or from Europe's largest nuclear power station in occupied Ukraine will become a "special target" of his forces, Ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelensky said in a video address on Sunday. Zelensky warned that Russia may be about to conduct a false flag operation to claim Kyiv had struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. He added anyone giving orders for attacks on the site should face an international court.